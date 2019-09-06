Enterprising Peterborough mum tries out her flair for fashion

An enterprising mum of one is putting her flair for fashion to the test by setting up her own business in Peterborough.

Amy Braybrook (35) has created Amy’s Boutique and is running the business from her home in Cardea, in Stanground.

And although her new dress hire business has only been up and running for five months, she has already been shortlisted for the Peterborough Small Business Awards.

She said: “I started Amy’s Boutique after my daughter had started school as I had always wanted to be my own boss and have the freedom to work when and where I wanted to fit work in around my family and so that I never missed anything my daughter was doing at school.

“I also wanted to set up the business to help my daughter in the future, to teach her about the world of business and money but also to help her realise that anything is possible and to hopefully leave her the business one day.”

Amy, who attended Stanground College and is married, had her garage converted into a base for the business and operates on appointments only.

She said: “At the moment it’s just me – no other staff although my family help me when I do events.

“I’m helping ladies to look and feel good as well as promoting slow fashion and sustainability.”

Amy, who was a finalist in this year’s Cambridgeshire Muddy Stiletto Awards, has been shortlisted in the retail category of the Peterborough Small Business Awards and members of the public can vote at www.thesmallbusinessawards.co.uk/vote-now/

The results will be declared next month.