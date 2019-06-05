Enterprising Peterborough mum is in line for prestigious business award

A Peterborough-based mum and business owner says she is overwhelmed after being shortlisted for a national honour.

Alison Wyatt, who runs Breakthrough Therapy Solutions, has been named as a finalist at the Mpower National Business Awards.

Alison Wyatt with her fianc� Peter Harrod and son Theo Harrod.

The awards celebrate parents who juggle business with family life. The winners will be announced on June 29.

Alison, who has a 10-month-old child, has been shortlisted for the Vision category and has a chance of winning the title of Mpower Woman Of The Year 2019.

She said: “I was overwhelmed and humbled to find out I was a finalist.

“Just to be nominated was an honour. Life can be difficult when juggling motherhood and running a business, but it goes to show that having a vision and following your dreams pays off.”

Alison is an occupational therapist and runs a children’s therapy service delivering occupational therapy and specialist interventions to children and young people with additional needs, neuro-developmental conditions and acquired brain injury.

She said: “I do it for the families that I help and support, seeing their child progress is what motivates me daily.

“I never saw myself as running a business, but aimed to use my knowledge and experience to fill a gap in the available provision for families locally, to provide them with the support and intervention they need.”

Nicola Huelin, multi-award winning business coach and founder of the Mpower awards, said: “There are a lot of awards out there, and we are proud about what makes these awards, and the women who enter, different.

“We are so proud of all these women who are changing the business landscape, while raising and inspiring the generations of the future.

“We believe their efforts and successes in overcoming the unique challenges of combining business and motherhood, particularly in those first few years when it’s the hardest, deserve to be recognised and celebrated.”