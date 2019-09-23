Employers in Peterborough rally round to help Thomas Cook staff find new jobs

Employers in Peterborough have rallied round to help staff at crisis-hit Thomas Cook back into work.

Companies large and small have stepped forward to highlight scores of vacancies that might be attractive to Thomas Cook colleagues after the travel operator was put into liquidation.

Some have taken to social media site Twitter to advertise vacancies and others have been in touch with the Peterborough Telegraph after 1,000 staff at Thomas Cook's offices in Westpoint, Lynch Wood, were told their jobs had gone after the firm's collapse.

The BGL Group, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, is hosting two sessions - on Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm to 8pm at the firm's Pegasus House site for non-customer service staff.

The company is planning another event next week for contact centre staff.

A spokeswoman said: "There is limited parking on site and we would like applicants to bring their CVs.

"Our HR staff will be on hand to offer careers advice."

BGL is also operating a dedicated email address at tcrecruitment@bglgroup.co.uk

The Embe Soul Food Restaurant in Cowgate, in Peterborough, has tweeted that it is looking for staff to fill kitchen and waiter/waitress vacancies. It urges anyone interested to get in touch as soon as possible.

And white goods manufacturer Whirlpool, based in Morley Way, has also tweeted that it is hiring for extra staff.

The company, which already employs about 1,000 people in Peterborough, stated: "If it helps in any way we are currently hiring for Customer Service / Sales advisers in our call centre in Woodston, Peterborough.

"If you are interested or would like some more information please private message us @WhirlpoolUK

Rail services operator LNER also tweeted: "For those who have woken up and sadly have lost their job today, please do get in touch with us at recruitment1@lner.co.uk as we are recruiting for Customer Hosts for Leeds and London. We will try to help in any way we can."

Julia Nix from Peterborough Jobcentre said: "We know that this is a very worrying time for Thomas Cook’s staff here as they wait to hear more from the company’s administrators.

“We want to reassure all those affected that we already have our Rapid Response Service taking action, with local Jobcentres and DWP staff reaching out to the industry and other employers so we can provide tailored support and options for affected staff.”