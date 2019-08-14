Drinks maker hopes new deal with Peterborough's Dobbies Garden Centre will nurture growth

A drinks maker is looking to grow sales after securing support from a Peterborough garden centre.

Scotland’s leading Scotch malt whisky cream liqueur, Magnum, has announced a new listing with Dobbies Garden Centre, at Cygnet Park, in Phorpes Way.

Magnum Director, Lee Schofield, said: “We’re really excited that Magnum will be available at selected Dobbies centres in Scotland and England for the first time.

"We’re now able to bring our premium single malt cream liqueur to a new market of green-fingered customers across the country in time for the peak gardening season.

She added: "At Magnum our vision is uncompromising and our ambition is straightforward – to craft a radical, premium cream liqueur, one that contains the finest single malt Scotch whisky and only single malt."

The Peterborough centre is one of 27 Dobbies Garden Centres across the country.

It says customers will get the chance to buy bottles of Magnum, which is crafted and bottled in Edinburgh and is a fusion of single malt Scotch whisky and cream, for £21.99 per 70cl bottle (ABV 17%).

Roz Doherty, Drinks Buyer at Dobbies Garden Centres, said: "At Dobbies, we’re constantly working hard to enhance the offering within our foodhalls, especially with locally sourced brands.

"We’re very proud to be stocking Magnum, and feel confident that it will be popular amongst our customers.”