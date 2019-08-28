Drain cleaners Metro Rod move into Peterborough

A drain cleaning and maintenance company has agreed a six year lease on a warehouse in Peterborough.

Maindrain Lincs, which trades as Metro Rod, is occupying a 3,250 sq ft warehouse at unit 49 on Axis Park, in Manasty Road, Orton Southgate.

The deal has been overseen jointly by commercial agents Savills and Richardson’s on behalf of Aberdeen UK Property Fund.

Spencer Horsfield, of Metro Rod, said: “This is an exciting time as we expand further into all plumbing areas and into the new pump/mechanical business we have just set up.

“Axis Park is an excellent location for us to develop from and we look forward to a very productive future in the city as we expand our services even more.”

Sam Major, of Savills Peterborough, said: “Axis Park provides good quality warehouse accommodation. This is the ideal location for Metro Rod.”

“Following this latest success we are confident that we will receive significant enquiries regarding the remaining available space.”

The new lease agreement follows the launch of eight industrial units at the park, which range in size from 3,150 sq ft to 12,600 sq ft (290 – 1,170 sq m) and are available to let at a starting quoting rent of £7.50 per sq ft.