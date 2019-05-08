Dragons’ Den star gives big push to truck driver training company in Peterborough

The orders are rolling in for a truck driver training company in Peterborough after it secured the backing of BBC Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis.

The high profile entrepreneur used his Small Business Sunday (#SBS) campaign to highlight the services of Flagship Trucks, based in Maxwell Road.

A message on the social media site Twitter from company owner Peter Rushmer was re-tweeted by Theo to his 500,000 followers.

As a result, flagshiptrucks.com and @flagship_trucks now has 200 more followers and received extra orders for its training services.

The company has also been profiled on the #SBS website - www.theopaphitissbs.com - that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Mr Rushmer said: “We’ve been operating for just over a year and to receive this recognition from someone like Theo is fantastic for us.

Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis.

“When you’re focused on delivering the highest standard services to your customers it can be challenging to stand out in a mature market.

“It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do.”

Theo said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses.

“My vision is everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. I wish Flagship Trucks every success.”

Small Business Sunday, set up by Theo in 2010, has more than 2,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include #SBS.

Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and invited invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.