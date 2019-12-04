Dragon’s praise for Peterborough inventor’s creation that could end bathroom misery for many

Have your say

An inventor from Peterborough has won double praise for his new bathroom creation that is thought could end a hygiene misery for thousands of people.

Enterprising Andy Speechley has created the Washseat, which is a portable raised seat bidet that fits on any toilet.

Andy Speechley working on his invention at the Innovation Lab.

It does not need any plumbing or wiring and delivers a warm water wash to the user whilst still seated.

The idea was first developed in the former Innovation Lab at the Allia Future Business Centre in Peterborough, as the Wetwash.

Now the idea has won praise from Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden when she presented Mr Speechley with a Design Council award for his creation.

Mr Speechley said: “I was especially pleased as Deborah singled out what she described as the “wonderful Washseat” for extra praise.

“She told me about her sister’s disability and how much she “got it” in relation to understanding what a difference Washseat can make to people’s lives.”

The Washseat was also nominated as a finalist for the innovation award at the prestigious Occupational Therapy Show held at Birmingham’s NEC.

Mr Speechley said: “A leading occupational therapist told me she thought the Washseat would revolutionise personal hygiene care for the elderly.”

He said: “The Eastern Academic Health Science Network and Addenbrooke’s Hospital pulled out all the stops to get my invention to this important healthcare exhibition.

“Sometimes you just need a bit of extra special help.”

“The Eastern AHSN, which is commissioned by the NHS to accelerate innovation into the healthcare system, is very excited about the invention and the significant impact it can have on so many people lives.

“It asked the clinical engineering innovation department at Addenbrooke’s Hospital to iron out the glitches for me.”