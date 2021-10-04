Developers seek to take next step in development of new Peterborough trade park
Developers are seeking to take the next step in the development of a new trade park in Peterborough,
An application for a screening opinion has been put in by CB Peterborough Investment LLP. The council will then give its decision on whether or not it is necessary for an environmental impact assessment is required as part of the overall application.
The development in question is the now derelict former Parcelforce site on Maskew Avenue. Plans are in place for a 18-unit trade park and three drive-through coffee shops/restaurants; complete with 279 car parking spaces, 108 cycle spaces and 12 powered two wheelers (PTWs).
It has already been confirmed that one of the drive-through units is set to be taken by US fast food chain Wendy’s, while Costa, Taco Bell and Millfield Autos are also poised to take one of the remaining units.
Costa Coffee will have 35 car parking spaces, Wendy’s will be provided with 26 car parking spaces, and Taco Bell will be provided with 25 car parking spaces.
Several of the remaining units would be suitable for trade counter use.
The multi-million-pound development of the 8.63 acre site, which sits alongside the Maskew Avenue Retail could create hundreds of jobs.
Plans are available on the council’s planning portal, reference 21/00014/SCREEN.
