Debbie’s head shave at Peterborough’s British Sugar raises £1,550 for farmworkers charity

British Sugar’s Debbie Wilkinson helped raise cash for an agricultural workers’ charity when she decided to have her head shaved.

She raised £1,550 for the Farm Safety Foundation, which supports the safety and mental health of agricultural workers.

Debbie Wilkinson during her head shave.

Debbie, who works in the Grower Services department for British Sugar, in Samson Place, London Road, Hampton, chose to have her head shaved after she found she was increasingly intolerant to hair dye and decided she did not want to wait months growing out the colour.

She said: “I speak to sugar beet growers day-in, day-out through my work on British Sugar’s Grower Services hotline, and was shocked to discover that on average one agricultural worker per week in the UK commits suicide.

“So I decided I had an opportunity to help those who face a lot more serious issues than my own.”

Managing director Paul Kenward said: “It is vital to support the mental health of agricultural workers so I was delighted to see Debbie’s initiative. It is one I am proud to support.”