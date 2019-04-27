Crowds gather to meet bodybuilder Aarron Lambo as he opens Peterborough clothing shop

Crowds gathered to meet a famous bodybuilder who opened a new clothing shop in the city centre.

Aarron Lambo launched Mental Culture in Westgate on Saturday, a store which sells “modern streetwear clothing”.

Aarron with some of his staff

The 33-year-old (pictured secondd from left), whose Facebook page is liked by nearly 900,000 people, was greeted by fans who had queued outside waiting for the shop to open.

Aarron said: “It was an overwhelming feeling myself and my team had that day, seeing the support from our fans and followers. There were people lining up and down the street up to an hour before the store was due to open.

“I thoroughly enjoyed meeting everyone and it’s good to see so many people travelling across the UK to Peterborough just to visit the store.”