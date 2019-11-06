Crowdfunding plea to stage final goodbye party for Thomas Cook's Peterborough staff

Have your say

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help pay for a farewell party in Peterborough for former Thomas Cook staff.

Colleagues from the holiday giant, which collapsed on September 23, hope to raise £5,000 for the party for the 1,000 staff who worked at the firm’s offices in Westpoint, Lynch Wood.

So far, £1,570 has been raised.

It is planned to stage the event at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, Peterborough, on November 22.

Organiser Nicola Caffell said: “On September 23, the worst happened for me and 1,000 Thomas Cook staff at Head office in Peterborough.

“Some colleagues left immediately and others were retained to help the liquidators to wind down the business.

“To celebrate our friendship and final farewell I’ve organised a party for 1,000 head office staff so everyone can say goodbye for one last time.”

The Arena has offered the venue and security for free and organisers need sponsorship for drinks, food and decorations.

To help the appeal visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nicola-caffell