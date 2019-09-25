Crime-fighting retailer in Peterborough enjoys sales rise

A leading retailer in the Peterborough area which has forced down crie at its food stores has seen its sales rise.

The Central England Co-op says sales grew by £7.7 million to £484.6 million - a rise of 1.6 per cent during the 28 weeks to August 10.

The rise was driven by the opening of four new food stores and an expanded Travel Shop network.

Over the same period the retailer’s trading profit came in at £11.4 million - down from £12.8 per cent n last year.

The retailer says it cut the number of burglaries by six per cent and robberies by 30 per cent at its food stores with the rollout of new security measures.

New chief executive Debbie Robinson said: “In a challenging market, our gross sales increased and trading profit is in line with budget, reflecting a steady performance in the face of a highly competitive retail environment and uncertain economic backdrop.”