Millions of pensioners are set for a welcome winter boost 💷

Winter Fuel Payments for 2025/26 will start arriving in November, with most paid by December.

The DWP will send letters confirming how much you’ll get and which account it’ll be paid into

Payments are automatic for most pensioners — no need to apply unless you’ve never received one before

If your payment hasn’t arrived by 28 January 2026, contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre

Millions of pensioners across the UK will soon receive welcome support to help cover their heating bills.

An elderly person looks at cash at home. Winter Fuel Payments for 2025/26 will start arriving in November, with most paid by December (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Winter Fuel Payment provides vital help as the colder months approach, giving older people a financial boost to cover rising energy costs. It’s typically worth between £100 and £300, depending on your age and circumstances, and is tax-free.

And now, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed when this winter’s payments will be made.

With living costs still high and winter energy use unavoidable, this year’s payment will come as a relief to millions of older households relying on the support to stay warm and comfortable through the coldest months of the year.

When will the 2025/26 Winter Fuel Payment be paid?

The Winter Fuel Payment for 2025/26 will begin landing in bank accounts from November, with the majority of eligible households receiving theirs before the end of December.

The money is paid automatically to those who qualify, meaning most people won’t need to make a claim or take any action to receive it.

Before the payment arrives, the DWP will send out a letter confirming key details. This will tell you exactly how much you’re entitled to and which bank account it will be paid into. For most, this will be the same account used for State Pension or other benefits.

Devolved nations - how it works Scotland: In Scotland, the Winter Fuel Payment has been replaced by the Winter Heating Payment, which is run by Social Security Scotland. It’s a separate scheme, paid automatically to those who qualify for certain benefits, and it provides a flat-rate payment (usually around £55) rather than the £100–£300 variable Winter Fuel Payment. But payment timings are broadly the same as in England and Wales — typically paid in November or December. Northern Ireland: Eligible pensioners in Northern Ireland receive the Winter Fuel Payment, but it’s handled by the Department for Communities (DfC) rather than the DWP. Again, the rules, amounts, and payment timings are essentially the same as in England and Wales.

I haven’t received a letter or payment, what should I do?

If you’re expecting the Winter Fuel Payment but haven’t received a letter, or the money still hasn’t shown up in your account by 28 January 2026, you’re advised to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

The Winter Fuel Payment Centre can be contacted by phone at 0800 731 0160 or by post at Winter Fuel Payment Centre, Mail Handling Site A, Wolverhampton, WV98 1LR. You can also use the online enquiry form on the GOV.UK website.

For text-based communication, call Relay UK on 18001 then 0800 731 0160, or use the British Sign Language (BSL) video relay service.

The Winter Fuel Payment Centre can check your details and make sure your payment is processed correctly.

In Scotland, if you haven’t received your Pension Age Winter Heating Payment by the end of January 2026, you should contact Social Security Scotland.

This can be done by phone at 0800 182 2222. You can also use the online enquiry form at socialsecurity.gov.scot.

The Northern Ireland service uses the same contact details as the DWP’s centre in Wolverhampton, but enquiries are handled according to local DfC guidance.

Those who have never received the payment before or don’t get the State Pension may need to make a claim, but most eligible pensioners will get it automatically.

