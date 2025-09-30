This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Late last week, I did something a little different: I took my own advice.

As a jobs and finance specialist writer, I spend a lot of time covering money-saving tips for other people – from energy hacks to budgeting tricks – but when it comes to my own bills, well, let’s just say I sometimes fall into the same traps as everyone else.

Rent, bills, groceries… the cost-of-living pressure is real (perhaps a conversation for the company higher-ups at my next salary negotiation.).

So, after covering social energy tariffs for work, I decided to see if my water bills could get the same treatment.

I logged on to my local supplier’s website (in my case, Anglia Water) to investigate switching to a social tariff.

The process was straightforward, and not arduous (five minutes at most), and I was essentially simply asked to fill in a form detailing my monthly income and outgoings.

Once I hit “submit”, I was greeted with a standard message: decisions can take around 10 working days. At that point, I didn’t think much of it. I assumed I probably wouldn’t qualify anyway.

Then, to my surprise, the very next day, an email landed in my inbox. It confirmed that from next April, I can expect an almost 50% reduction in my water bills.

Just like that, a small but meaningful financial relief had arrived. It was a reminder that sometimes, the easiest money-saving measures are the ones we overlook simply because we assume we won’t qualify.

So, what exactly is a social tariff? Essentially, utility companies – from water to energy providers – often offer reduced-rate plans for households on low incomes or receiving certain benefits.

These tariffs are designed to make essential services more affordable and, in many cases, can lead to substantial savings.

The catch is that they aren’t always widely advertised, and many people assume they won’t meet the criteria, which can leave money on the table.

If you’re thinking about exploring social tariffs for your own bills, here’s how to get started:

Check your supplier’s website – Most water, gas, and electricity suppliers have a dedicated section for social or priority tariffs. Look for phrases like “help for customers in financial difficulty” or “social tariffs.” Understand the eligibility criteria – These can vary between companies, but generally involve your household income, benefits you receive, or specific circumstances like disability or pensioner status. Even if you think you earn too much, it’s worth checking – thresholds can be surprisingly generous. Have your information ready – Companies will typically ask for basic income and expense details. Gathering this in advance makes the application smoother. Submit your application – Most suppliers let you do this online. Some may require proof of income or benefits, but many applications are straightforward and take only a few minutes. Be patient, but check back – Decisions can take a few days to a couple of weeks. If you don’t hear back, a polite follow-up call or email can help.

Switching to a social tariff isn’t just about saving money in the short term. It can free up cash for other essentials, reduce stress, and even make budgeting easier. And the best part? The process is usually painless, as I discovered first hand.

If there’s one takeaway from my experience, it’s this: don’t assume you won’t qualify.

Investigating social tariffs, whether for energy, water, or other utilities, is genuinely worth your time. You might be pleasantly surprised by the savings waiting for you.

I know I was, and if it gives me even a little breathing space while I gently make the case for a pay rise, all the better.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

