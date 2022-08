London North Eastern Railway (LNER) unveils special livery Class 91 No. 91111 ‘For the Fallen’ with its new paintwork and updated vinyl as part of an essential maintenance programme.

The livery features the original design created to mark the contribution of, and the lives lost by regiments along the East Coast route during the First World War. First unveiled in 2014, it depicts soldiers, artefacts, poppies and tributes in honour of the fallen.