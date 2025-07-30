Best places to retire in the UK: top places in Britain for retirement living in England, Scotland and Wales

Published 30th Jul 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 11:25 BST
This is where over-65s are finding the perfect balance of health, community, and nature 🏡
  • Chesham and Amersham named best place to retire in Britain, based on new L&G index
  • Rankings consider health, finances, community, nature, housing, and local amenities
  • South East England dominates, but scenic spots in Scotland and Wales also rank highly
  • Survey of 3,000 retirees highlights what really matters for wellbeing in later life
  • Surprising winners include parts of central London, the Outer Hebrides, and rural Wales

Thinking about where to settle down for a peaceful, happy retirement?

A new index from Legal & General has revealed the best places to retire across Britain – and while some results may seem predictable, others could surprise you.

This year’s top retirement spot overall is Chesham and Amersham in Buckinghamshire – a well-connected market town offering access to nature, a strong sense of community, and excellent health services for over-65s.

But retirees looking beyond the South East will find appealing choices in all corners of Britain, from scenic Scottish highlands to serene Welsh coastlines.

The index – developed by analysing official data and a major survey of 3,000 UK retirees – looked at six key “pillars” of retirement wellbeing: health, financial security, social and community factors, housing, nature, and access to amenities.

(Photo: Pexels)placeholder image
(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

According to Lorna Shah, Managing Director at L&G: “It’s not just about one factor – it’s the combination of health, social connections, environment, and financial security that all play a part in retirement wellbeing.”

In other words, where you retire matters – but how supported, connected and content you feel in later life depends on more than just geography.

If you're planning your next chapter, these top picks across England, Scotland, and Wales could offer inspiration, whether you want buzzing amenities, coastal calm, countryside walks or simply great neighbours.

The best places to retire in England

Taking the top spot overall - not just in England - is Chesham and Amersham in Buckinghamshire.

Nestled at the edge of the Chiltern Hills, this well-connected commuter area is known for its charming streets, green surroundings and high wellbeing among older residents.

It performed particularly strongly in health and financial stability, while also offering a good mix of walkable nature, community spirit, and essential services.

Close behind in second place is Beaconsfield, another Buckinghamshire town that blends affluence and picturesque tranquillity with easy access to London.

Third place goes to Dorking and Horley in Surrey, a region prized for its blend of countryside charm, strong community bonds and transport links.

Much of England’s top-performing retirement locations are concentrated in the South East.

Godalming and Ash, Mid Sussex, Woking, and Farnham and Bordon all feature highly, suggesting the region’s mix of greenery, healthcare infrastructure and relative prosperity continues to appeal to those in later life.

But other parts of the country also made a strong showing. The Suffolk coast offers seaside charm and serenity, while Tatton in Cheshire proves that a comfortable and connected retirement is not exclusive to the south.

Here are the best places to retire in England, according to L&G’s index:

  1. Chesham and Amersham, Buckinghamshire
  2. Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire
  3. Dorking and Horley, Surrey
  4. Godalming and Ash, Surrey
  5. Mid Sussex
  6. Woking, Surrey
  7. Farnham and Bordon, Surrey
  8. Esher and Walton, Surrey
  9. Suffolk Coastal, Suffolk
  10. East Grinstead and Uckfield, West Sussex
  11. Henley and Thame, Oxfordshire
  12. Sevenoaks, Kent
  13. New Forest West, Hampshire
  14. Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, Outer London
  15. Tatton, Cheshire
  16. West Dorset
  17. Surrey Heath, Surrey
  18. Maidenhead, Berkshire
  19. Windsor, Berkshire
  20. Guildford, Surrey

The best places to retire in Scotland

In Scotland, Mid Dunbartonshire leads the rankings. It’s an area that combines proximity to Glasgow with access to rolling hills, green spaces, and a solid healthcare offering.

Stirling and Strathallan also ranks highly, praised for its historical setting and balance of urban convenience and rural calm.

Further north and west, Na h-Eileanan an Iar – the Outer Hebrides – makes the top five, appealing to those seeking a quieter pace of life and strong community connection.

Here are the best places to retire in Scotland, according to L&G’s index:

  1. Mid Dunbartonshire
  2. Stirling and Strathallan
  3. East Renfrewshire
  4. West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
  5. Na h-Eileanan an Iar
  6. Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber
  7. Perth and Kinross-shire
  8. Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
  9. Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
  10. Dumfries and Galloway
  11. Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
  12. Edinburgh North and Leith
  13. Edinburgh West
  14. Gordon and Buchan
  15. Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
  16. Angus and Perthshire Glens
  17. Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
  18. Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
  19. North East Fife
  20. Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

The best places to retire in Wales

Wales also offers some standout options, with Monmouthshire emerging as the country’s best place to retire. Known for its scenic countryside and friendly towns, it offers a blend of natural beauty and infrastructure that supports later life.

Dwyfor Meirionnydd, in Gwynedd, comes in second, offering coastal serenity and rugged beauty, while the Vale of Glamorgan appeals with its proximity to Cardiff and sweeping seaside views.

Mid and South Pembrokeshire, too, continues to attract retirees thanks to its slow pace and breathtaking coastal paths.

Here are the best places to retire in Wales, according to L&G’s index:

  1. Monmouthshire
  2. Dwyfor Meirionnydd
  3. Vale of Glamorgan
  4. Ynys Mon
  5. Mid and South Pembrokeshire
  6. Bangor Aberconwy
  7. Caerfyrddin
  8. Gower
  9. Bridgend
  10. Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe
  11. Cardiff North
  12. Clwyd North
  13. Ceredigion Preseli
  14. Clwyd East
  15. Llanelli
  16. Newport West and Islwyn
  17. Pontypridd
  18. Wrexham
  19. Cardiff South and Penarth
  20. Neath and Swansea East

