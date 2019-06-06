Construction giants rumble into Peterborough for £80m display

Have your say

Heavyweights of the construction industry from around the world are set to rumble into Peterborough.

Massive diggers, excavators and cranes will be among hundreds of awe-inspiring exhibits on show at the city’s first Plantworx Construction Exhibition.

Plantworx.

The three day show, which has cost £2 million to stage, could attract 20,000 people to the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

Rob Oliver, chief executive of the Construction Equipment Association, said: “We’ve moved to the Arena because we needed a permanent exhibition site.

“We’ve agreed to hold Plantworx here for the next two years and hope to grow our presence here.”

There will be 450 exhibitors at the show, which starts on Tuesday.

Rob Oliver, chief executive of the Construction Equipment Association.

It will feature 1,250 items of construction machinery worth more than £80million.

Displays will include products from across the world including the USA, China and Kazakhstan .

Mr Oliver said: “Visitors may be amazed at the size of some of the equipment. But equally impressive is the amount of technology that goes into this machinery.”

The show will include a Fly Zone - looking at the use of drones in construction, a Simulation Zone, Skills and Education Zone and Diggerland.

Mr Oliver said: “The show will bring a boost to the local economy - for hotels and restaurants, and the services bought in from local suppliers and partners.

He added: “The sector saw record sales last year but may have slipped this year under Brexit uncertainty.”