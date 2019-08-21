Communications specialist signals growth with £2m deal in Peterborough

Have your say

A communications firm has completed a £2 million plus deal to buy larger premises in Peterborough.

The Opals Group has bought the freehold of a 41,660 sq ft warehouse at Morley Way, in Woodston.

The company is planning to move from Shrewsbury Avenue, in Orton Longueville, in a relocation that could create 50 jobs.

Sam Hodge, managing director of Opals Group, which builds and maintains communications networks, said: “This acquisition is part of our expansion plans and is a unique opportunity to acquire a prominently located commercial building with offices, warehousing and yard.

Edward Gee, of Savills Peterborough, which oversaw the deal, said: “This was a rare opportunity to acquire the freehold of a sizeable vacant industrial unit in a well-established commercial location.”