Closing down sale at Mothercare in Peterborough

A closing down sale is being held at Mothercare in Peterborough.

The baby care retailer is shutting all of its 79 stores, including its one at Serpentine Green, Hampton, after entering administration.

The ‘everything must go’ sale begins today (Friday).

A spokesperson for Mothercare said: “Customers can expect to find a huge range of discounts and bargains as all stock must go before the Peterborough store closure.

!According to store management stock levels are high as warehouses are cleared, so there is plenty of choice and customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible; some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.

“The website will remain live until further notice and discounts will also be available online as long as the website is live.

“Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible. Gift cards will no longer be available to purchase.”

Mothercare has been a major retailer for prams, pushchairs, car seats, baby clothes, maternity clothes, nursery furniture, toys and gifts and has been a staple on the high street since 1961.

A spokesman for Mothercare Peterborough said “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.

“Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping.

“We’d also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand.”

Mothercare closed its store in Bridge Street, Peterborough, three years ago and amalgamated the outlet with its branch in Hampton.