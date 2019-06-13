Chocolate retailer Thorntons announces closure of its Peterborough store

A leading confectionary retailer has closed its store in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre.

Long-established chocolate specialist Thorntons has shut its store in the centre after about seven years at the centre.

The shop has already ceased trading and Thorntons says it will finally move out of the unit on June 22.

The move comes as Thorntons, which is part of the Italy-based chocolate and confectionary manufacturer Ferrero, struggles with competition from industry newcomers such as Huntingdon-based Hotel Chocolat, which also has a store on the ground floor of Queensgate.

Thorntons, which last year announced losses of £37.5 million, has already committed to a string of store closures nationally as it changes its focus to building up sales of its confectionary in supermarkets.

A Ferrero spokesperson said: “Like any retailer, we are continuously reviewing our store estate to ensure we are in the locations that meet our customer needs.

“As a result of such a review, the decision was taken to close the store at Peterborough on June 22.

“Thorntons has been delighted to serve our many local customers over the years and we would encourage them to shop for their favourite Thorntons’ products online in the future.

The spokesperson added: “Stores are an integral part of our shopper experience, alongside our fast-moving consumer goods and e-commerce offerings.

“We are committed to transforming Thorntons and are trialling different options and approaches to connect with our customers and continue to surprise and delight them.”

The closure comes as Queensgate prepares to enhance its overall offering to shoppers with a £60 million expansion, which will include the creation of a 10 screen Empire cinema.

The centre’s anchor store, John Lewis & Partners, announced the start of a £21 million revamp in which it will give up space for the cinema.

