Chemical analytics company is new arrival to Peterborough

Have your say

A supplier of analytical instruments has moved into Peterborough.

SepSolve Analytical, which provides analytics tools for chemists in the petrochemical, fragrance, food and beverage industries, has agreed a lease on premises in Hampton.

The company has agreed a five year lease on a two storey office building totalling 2,311 sq ft in Swan Court, Cygnet Park.

SepSolve Analytical is part of the Schauenburg Analytics group which also includes Markes International based in South Wales.

It specialises in products and solutions for separation science, mass spectrometry and thermal desorption.

The lease agreement has been overseen by commercial agents Savills on behalf of a private landlord.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, said: “Situated in the popular commercial location of Hampton, Swan Court provides good quality office space ideal for the firm to continue its UK expansion.

“We are very pleased to have secured this deal on behalf of our client.”