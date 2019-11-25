Can you help Peterborough’s Serenity Love’s Advent Calendar plea?

Staff at a hair and beauty salon in Peterborough have set themselves a Christmas charity challenge.

Colleagues at Serenity Loves, in Oundle Road, have vowed to collect 1,000 Advent Calendars, which will be donated to Women’s Aid, Little Miracles and the Food Bank in Peterborough.

Last year, the salon collected 700 Advent Calendars.

Jo Bevilacqua, owner of Serenity Loves and The Unique Mumpreneur said: “The Advent Calendars went down a treat last year, so we wanted to do this again but beat the 700 we donated last year with our target of donating 1,000 advent calendars.

“Can you help us? Even just one advent calendar will help us hugely.”

Advent Calendars can be left at the salon until November 30 and will be allocated to the charities to be given out to their families.

Little Miracles supports families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions.

Peterborough Women’s Aid aims to relieve the distress and trauma experienced by women and their children, if any, who have been affected by their domestic violent situations.

Peterborough Food Bank provide nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people in crisis who are referred to the charity.