Cambridge guest house owner Inga Grigaitiene celebrates 20 years in hospitality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Inga Grigaitiene, a hospitality and tourism expert and owner of A&B Guest House in Cambridge, is celebrating 20 years in the business.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the days of flipping through the Yellow Pages to now managing a fully digital presence across booking platforms and social media, Inga’s journey reflects the evolution of the industry she has served.

Over the past two decades, Inga has seen her business weather economic downturns, a global pandemic, and fierce competition. Most recently, the Chancellor’s budget has added further strain, with rising costs forcing many in the sector to rethink their operations. Yet, Inga's A&B Guest House has flourished, achieving 100% occupancy during the summer season and earning her the prestigious e2 Media Award of Excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridge, where Inga Grigaitiene is based, has also transformed. Once a hub for business travellers, the city now increasingly attracts more leisure tourists, with remote working cutting down corporate bookings.

Inga Grigaitiene

“Businesspeople used to fill our rooms mid-week, but now it’s predominantly international visitors,” she remarked, reflecting on the post-COVID shift.

Despite the challenges posed by an oversaturated market, including the rise of short-term rentals like Airbnbs, Inga has stayed ahead of the curve. Leveraging international exposure, her property has welcomed an increasing number of celebrities, dignitaries, and political figures. Reviews on Booking.com regularly highlight her exceptional service, solidifying her reputation as a leader in the field.

Commenting on her 20-year milestone, Inga said: "The past few years have been particularly challenging with the pandemic and rising costs, but they’ve also taught me the importance of staying flexible and embracing change. I’ve had to make some tough business decisions, but those changes have allowed me to keep delivering exceptional service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m incredibly grateful for the diverse range of guests I’ve welcomed over the years, from international tourists to high-profile figures. Their positive feedback and loyalty are what keep me motivated. As I look to the future, I’m committed to continuing to evolve and provide the best possible experience for every guest who walks through my doors.”

As she celebrates this milestone, Inga’s focus remains on innovation and adaptability, ensuring her business continues to set the standard for hospitality in an ever-changing world.