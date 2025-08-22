Business 'gives' back to Peterborough community with a year-long fundraising an volunteering initiative

Colleagues from Acwyre, a city-based marketing agency, have been rolling up their sleeves to volunteer at charities and held fundraising events – in an effort the ‘give back’ to their community.

General Manager Jay Aujla explained: “Our team and partners have raised £2,103 for charity this year, already smashing our £1,500 annual target with months still to go.

"We ensured that our employees each took part in one dedicated volunteering day a year, empowering everyone to give back.”

As part of this initiative staff have gotten hands-on with a variety of community-based tasks – including volunteering at organisations and charities such MAGPAS Air Ambulance, Little Miracles, and the local branch of the mental health charity Mind.

They have also held various fundraisers such as bakes sales, raffles, in-house wellbeing sessions, yoga and more.

Jay added: “We’re proud of the old-school community spirit here, and we’re determined to keep it going.”

The three charities the firm has chosen to support are:

• Little Miracles – supporting families with children who have additional needs.

• CPSL Mind – promoting mental health and wellbeing across the community.

• Paston Farm Community Centre – a vital local hub which reopened earlier this year.

Some £772 in match funding was provided by Acwyre, doubling the impact of employee fundraisers.

“This is old-fashioned community spirit done the modern way," Jay said. “Every colleague got involved, we smashed our target early, and the real win is seeing local families and neighbours benefit.”

Discussing the chosen charities, he went on: “We chose Little Miracles because supporting families with children who have additional needs is close to home in Peterborough. From an Easter egg drive to a hands-on volunteering day of gardening, we wanted to back a local lifeline, not just write a cheque.

“We chose CPSL Mind because mental health touches every workplace and every household. We paired fundraising with real conversation – Tea & Talk, lunchtime walks, pop-up massages, and a Guildhall volunteering day – to help people feel seen and supported.

He added: “We backed Paston Farm Community Centre because a proper community hub brings people together. Our first fundraiser of the year—a bake sale—raised £400 to help get the centre back on its feet.”

Left: CPSL Mind Guildhall volunteering – Colleagues helping at the event. Right: Acwyre staff at Little Miracles.

Staff get stuck in with some volunteer gardening at Little Miracles, located at The Spinney, Peterborough.

Acwyre staff volunteered at MAGPAs Air Ambulance.

Acwyre staff organised a wellbeing walk as part of their community fundraising initiative.