Big Motoring World to create 300 jobs with move into Peterborough

A leading car supermarket is looking to create 312 jobs as it expands its operations into Peterborough.

Big Motoring World has completed the purchase of the 170,000 sq ft Celta House on a 10-acre site off Morley Way in a deal worth £5.5 million plus.

Peter Waddell, chief executive of Big Motoring World.

Peter Waddell, chief executive of Big Motoring World, which is one of the UK’s largest supermarket businesses, said: “I’m very happy with the purchase of this site which is going to help us expand our business.

He said: “We have already recruited more than 200 people to work at the building and we are currently looking to employ another hundred.”

Mr Waddell said the purchase of the freehold property was an important part of Big Motoring World’s ambitious growth plans.

The new facility will be used for car preparation before the vehicles are dispatched to the company’s other sales sites or to customers direct.

The car supermarket currently operate across four sites in Kent and Stratford.

The purchase of Celta House, which was previously the home of furniture maker Willis & Gambier, was brokered by property advisers Cheffins, of Cambridge, on behalf of the owners The Heys Group.

George Heys, director of The Heys Group, said: “This was a most satisfactory and speedy transaction.”

Philip Woolner, joint managing partner at Cheffins, said: “This is a significant transaction – it was one of very few freehold buildings of this size available in the region and its rarity was reflected in the high demand we received from occupiers and developers.”