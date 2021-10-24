Beds and mattresses retailer creates jobs at Peterborough and Huntingdon operations

Bensonsfor Beds

A major retailer of beds and mattresses is recruiting in Peterborough and the surrounding area for scores of new staff.

Bensons for Beds, which has a store at the Brotherhood Retail Park, in Peterborough, plus a manufacturing centre in Huntingdon is looking to hire 180 staff nationwide.

The retailer has 20 manufacturing vacancies at Huntingdon, including engineering technician and production operatives, and one vacancy at its Peterborough store.

It is also looking for 80-plus drivers and warehouse staff for its distribution centres in Huntingdon and three others across the country.

The recruitment drive has been driven by the transformation of the business since it became a standalone company in 2020 as part of a £20 million investment.

Bensons’ HR director, Maxine Blackwell, said: “The exciting top-to-bottom transformation of Bensons means we need around 180 colleagues to join our team.

“We’re on the lookout for people who match who we are – devoted, driven and even daring.

“And because the perfect night’s sleep is what we’re passionate about, there’s a real mission at the heart of what we do as we bring our customers real peace of mind.”