Bank confirms Peterborough city centre branch to close

Royal Bank of Scotland have confirmed the city centre branch will close later this year

The branch, located in Hereward Cross, will shut for the final time on November 3 after a drop in the number of regular users.

The bank is now communicating with customers about the decision - although customers do not need to take any action themselves.

A Royal Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Royal Bank of Scotland customers will be able to use the Nat West branch which is located in Cathedral Square.

The bank offers a dedicated support line for customers who are aged over 60 which is open 8am to 8pm seven days a week with shorter waiting times - 0800 051 4177