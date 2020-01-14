Auto firm is heading for new business park in Peterborough

Have your say

An automotive company has agreed a five year lease on new premises in Peterborough.

The Elite Auto Centre is to occupy a 2,759 sq ft warehouse at Axis Park, in Manasty Road, in Orton Southgate.

The move follows the completion of a spate of lease deals at the park.

New agreements have seen drain cleaning and maintenance firm, Metro Rod, and Any Place Media move on to the park with existing occupier E F Engineering committing to an additional 2,768 sq ft.

Sam Major, surveyor in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, said: “As a result, there are now only a small number of units available to let at a starting quoting rent of £7.50 per sq ft.”

Savills jointly with Richardson’s advised Aberdeen UK Property Fund on the deal.