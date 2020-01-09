At last! Opening date for Peterborough’s Inflata Nation theme park is revealed

Have your say

The official launch date of Peterborough’s first ever indoor inflatable theme park has been announced.

Inflata Nation Peterborough will open its doors at PE1 Retail Park on January 18.

The layout of the Inflata Nation theme park in Peterborough.

The 14,500 sq ft site with has been fitted with super slides, a gigantic ball pool, dual wipeout zone, obstacle courses, a gladiator battle podium and a special ‘Inflata Bubbles’ section.

Thirty jobs will be created at the indoor bouncy castle arena, which is the brainchild of UK firm Inflata Nation, and will be based in the former Kiddicare store on Eye Road.

Co-founder Matt Ball said: “After months of working to perfect the site we are finally ready to open our doors.

“Inflata Nation Peterborough was due to open at the end of last year but delays meant we had to wait until after Christmas to add our extra special finishing touches.

“Our venue at PE1 will be our eighth in the UK and there are plenty of amazing challenges and fun activities for all to enjoy.”

The family attraction will include a cafe, a dedicated play area for under-4s and offer private hire and party packages, catering for tots and people with disabilities.

The leisure company has other sites in Manchester, Beverley, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, West Bromwich and Runcorn.

One-hour bounce sessions will cost £5.99 for under-4s and £9.99 for anyone else.

Opening times are to be confirmed but play is likely to be from noon to 9pm weekdays, with the last session starting at 8pm, and from 9am to 9pm on weekends.

During school holidays the centre is expected to open at 10am weekdays.

As well as hourly bounces, there will be dedicated classes running every week.