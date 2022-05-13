Stephen and Lynn Briggs at their Harvest Barn Farm Shop near Farcet.

There has been anger over a cycling festival coming to Peterborough next month which one business has said will cost them £10,000.

The Tour of Cambridgeshire has become a regular event in the city, basing itself out of the East of England Arena and offering events for riders of all abilities over the weekend.

The tour runs on closed roads in and around Peterborough and surrounding towns and villages, and this year will take place on the weekend of June 11 and June 12.

While the event has brought hundreds of people to the city when it has been run, it has also caused misery for some.

‘We don’t get any compensation for the enforced closure’

Steve and Lynn Briggs run the Harvest Barn Farm Shop on Ramsey Road, Farcet. The road will have to be closed on Sunday from 10am until 7.15pm to allow the event to take place, meaning the shop will have to be shut. There will be disruption for three days while the event takes place.

Lynn said the business had not even been given any notice about the road closures – and they only found out by looking at the event website.

She said: “We don’t get any compensation for the enforced closure and its not just the closure on Sunday that affects us – customers either struggle to get here on the Friday / Saturday as a result of other road closures around the area or they assume we are closed for the whole of the event weekend.

"A summers’ weekend in June would normally be very busy for us and we will lose up to £10,000 as a result of the race – as we have done in all previous years the event has been on.”

‘Routes should be changed annually’

Now Lynn is calling for the route to be changed every year to help businesses on the course.

She said: “The routes should be changed annually so that the burden of lost trade and residents not being able to leave their homes is spread across the whole of Cambridgeshire – not the same people and businesses year after year.

"It is totally unacceptable for our councillors and planners to allow this to go ahead year after year without any consultation.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara backed Lynn and Steve, and said: “ I have no issue with the event itself. I am however very disappointed at the lack of proper consultation and advance warning being given to those directly affected by the event by Cambridgeshire County Council and the organisers.

“Business owners such as Lynn and Steve Briggs will be facing a financial loss as a direct result of this event and the least that can be done by the parties concerned is to engage with Lynn and others like her.

"This is an ongoing issue and I very much hope that proper lessons will be learned for the future.

"To be absolutely clear that means proper and constructive engagement carried out in advance of the event taking place by both the council and the organisers.

"I will be writing to both Cambridgeshire County Council and the organisers to make sure people such as Lynn and Steve are consulted in good time."

‘Event brings £2.3 million to region’

A spokesman for organisers Golazo said: “ A lot of thought has gone into the route incorporating consultation with the councils both county and district to ensure that we minimise the disruption caused to businesses.

"As with all mass participation events, we also have to design a route that takes into account the safety of both participants and the general public and it is not always easy to make changes. I can assure you that a lot of effort and consideration goes into minimising the disruption caused.

"We are of course grateful to the community and on the positive side our event is not only a major international sporting event it raises considerable funds for charity.

"The event directly supports multiple charities, including the Azaylia Foundation set up to fight childhood cancer. You should also be aware that not only does the event bring economic benefit to the tune of £2.3M to the region but large sums are spent using local suppliers and supporting local companies who rely on our event for their economic survival and recovery.

“In terms of communication, we have followed the advice given to us by the authorities about when notifications should be sent out. Detailed road closure maps are also available on our website https://www.tourofcambridgeshire.com/road-closures.”

Three complaints received by council

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: “Events in Cambridgeshire which will impact public highways need to be approved by Cambridgeshire County Council Highways . If the application is accepted, consultation is then required by the event organiser and the county council with relevant parties, including local councillors, the emergency services and transport providers.

“If objections are then received, they are worked through by the organisers and the council, and if they cannot be resolved then the applicant may have to re-submit their application.

“Event organisers are tasked with contacting relevant parties affected by the road closure no later than 10 weeks before the event. This includes undertaking a notification letter drop to every household and business immediately affected by any road closures no later than 14 days before the event date.

“The organisers are also required to do everything they can to minimise the impact of their event, and they must also inform Cambridgeshire County Council's Highways Event Team of any objections to their proposals immediately upon receipt.