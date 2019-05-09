Aldi poised to open new outlet in Peterborough under store share scheme with B&Q

Supermarket chain Aldi is to open a new outlet in Peterborough later this year as part of a store share scheme.

The discounter says it is proposing to open a new store in a section of the B&Q branch in Maskew Avenue in a move that could create up to 50 jobs.

A spokeswoman for the supermarket chain said a definite date for the opening had not been set yet but it would be later this year.

Plans for the new store share venture were first announced about three years ago.

The proposed supermarket will occupy 1,932sq m of the B&Q warehouse and will be a separate store with its own entrance.

The store will be one of four Aldi outlets in Peterborough with the chain looking to open another store at the PE1 garden park.

Aldi says it plans to open nine new stores in the East of England this year, creating more than 270 new roles.

Others will be in Royston, Leighton Buzzard and Hemel Hempstead.

Graham Hetherington, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, which recently attracted its largest market share of eight per cent, said: “We’ve set out ambitious plans for this year and we’re investing heavily across the East of England to ensure even more people in the region can shop and save closer to home.

“We have a fantastic team across the area and this means we can grow and offer even more employment opportunities for local people.

“We’re excited to see how the stores develop over the next few months and I would encourage local people to keep an eye out for recruitment opportunities.”

The supermarket currently operates more than 825 stores, including more than 60 stores in the East of England, and plans to extend its offer to even more households as it works towards 1,00 UK store by 2025.

