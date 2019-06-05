Accountants Moore Thompson sponsor Peterborough Telegraph business awards

A leading firm of accountants is urging businesses to put themselves forward for the 2019 Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards.

Moore Thompson, which has offices in Peterborough, Spalding and Wisbech, is proudly sponsoring the Medium Business of the Year category and feels there could be a number of successful local businesses that could benefit from this accolade. The call comes as the deadline for entries nears on June 30.

Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2019.

Mark East, a partner at Moore Thompson’s city office, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards. Medium-sized businesses play a critical role in the regional economy and are key employers within the town. Recognising and celebrating their success is a way of publicising what a wonderful place Peterborough is to do business.”

The winners of this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards will be announced at a glittering ceremony on November 22 at Holiday Inn West Peterborough.

To find out more about the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards and how you can enter simply CLICK HERE.