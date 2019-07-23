Accountants in Peterborough raise £5,900 for charities

Have your say

Accountants in Peterborough have raised nearly £6,000 for charities over the year.

Staff at Bulley Davey, in Cyrus Way, held a series of events, including a 10k fun run, a quiz and dress down days, to raise the money.

The final sum included £2,830 for the firm’s charity of the year, Breast Cancer Care.

Director Mitchell Burden, said: “We’re so happy to be rounding off another year of fundraising with such an amazing total.

“At Bulley Davey we believe in giving back and doing our bit for charity – Breast Cancer Care does vital work supporting people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Emily Beahan, community fundraiser at Breast Cancer Care, said: “We are so grateful to Bulley Davey for their hard work and efforts raising vital funds. The money raised will help us to provide our free services.”