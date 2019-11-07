Accolade for Peterborough’s Princebuild construction experts

A leading construction company in Peterborough is celebrating a double national accolade.

Princebuild, based in Empson Road, was named as a finalist for two honours at the National Commercial Fleet Awards held in Birmingham in front of an audience of 600 people.

The company, which was created in 1971 in Peterborough and now employs 220 people and operates a fleet of more than 180 vehicles, was voted winner of the Private Sector Fleet of the Year title, beating off seven competitors.

It was also highly commended in the Ground Breaking Safety Initiative category.

Afterwards, Jonathan Pudney, director of Princebuild, said: “I am extremely proud of our fleet team.

“They are relentless in their desire to improve the safety of our fleet drivers and the general public and to ensure that, as a company, we are courteous and considerate on the road.

Mr Pudney added: “Through ongoing driver training, camera installation and monitoring they have managed to reduce employed driver responsible accidents year on year.

“Using telematics we have improved driving styles, reducing fuel usage and general wear and tear, increasing the average life of our vans by over 18 months.”

Judges praised Princebuild as a company that was punching high above its weight, particularly given the competitors, which including Royal Mail and John Lewis, for the same award.

They were also impressed by the company’s approach to extended fleet induction and the appointment of Mental Health First Aiders.