A mum's experiences spurred on work colleagues in Peterborough to support the charity Over the Wall that helped her son

A leading employer in Peterborough has just unveiled a new partnership with a children’s charity.

Staff at medical devices company Coloplast have agreed to devote their fundraising energies to helping Over the Wall.

Over The Wall provides free residential camps for children with serious health challenges.

The camps aim to support children in developing their confidence, allowing them to build friendships and have fun in a physically and medically safe environment.

It was chosen after a nomination from Educational and Medical Marketing Manager Karen Tomlin, whose nine-year-old son Samuel attended an Over The Wall camp after undergoing open-heart surgery.

She said: “He came home from camp full of confidence and courage, knowing there isn’t anything that can hold him back.

“He made many friends and was pleased that they had scars like his, making him feel ‘normal’ again.

“It is no surprise he is going back again this year."

Coloplast’s first partnership event will be a family fun day on August 18 with Dress Down Fridays, Payroll Giving and a sports day among a host of other activities.

Coloplast, which has offices at Lynch Wood, will support Over The Wall in running 16 camps from April to November in 2020.

Young people aged from 8 to 17 will be able to attend the camps, with locations spread across the UK.

Over The Wall chief executive, Kevin Mathieson said: “We are truly honoured that Coloplast has chosen to support Over The Wall and especially pleased to have been nominated by a camper parent.

“This partnership will have a significant impact on our work and will enable more children with serious illness to discover a world of mischief and magic at camp.”

Coloplast UK General Manager Annemarie van Neck said: “We are extremely excited and proud to be supporting Over The Wall this year.

“They do such good work with children and we felt that it was important to highlight this to the wider world.

“Coloplast has a long track record of supporting charitable concerns and this partnership yet again reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting people with unique health needs.

“Congratulations and thanks go especially to Karen for helping to make this happen.”