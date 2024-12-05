40 years of buses: Peterborough customers and colleagues share pictures

Cambus picture

Customers and colleagues of Peterborough’s biggest bus operator are celebrating 40 Years of the operator in the region, by beginning to share historic pictures of local buses.

Stagecoach East traces its history back to Cambus - still the legal name for the bus operator locally - which began to serve local communities in 1984. So, this year it is celebrating the 40 years that it has brought communities together in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and the wider region.

Pictures have already come in of buses, Drivers, Engineers, and Presentation Team members over the decades.

The news comes after the bus operator held ‘birthday parties’ for members of staff at each of its depots. A specially painted heritage bus, boasting Cambus colours is now in service, having toured the depots handing out cakes and commemorative pin badges.

Cambus picture

David Boden, Business Development Director, said: “We are hugely proud of our heritage in the East region. The heritage bus, which is now on the road, serving customers, has been really popular and it has been really interesting to see the pictures coming through of our services throughout the years.

“If you have an interesting picture – either modern or historic - we would love to see it, so please do share it!

“It is great to look back at our history, but we are also looking forward to the future for our local buses. The bus is the easy, environmentally-friendly, and great value way to get out and about to work, meet friends and family, or do some Christmas shopping. So, it’s time to download the Stagecoach app and plan your next journey!”

Do you have a picture of a Cambus or Stagecoach East bus from the past 40 years? Then share it on Twitter/X with the hashtag #Cambus40.