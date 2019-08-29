200 new jobs as national agency sets up head office at Fletton Quays in Peterborough

Up to 200 jobs are to be created when a national training agency sets up its head office in Peterborough.

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) is centralising its operations on one site at Sand Martin House, Fletton Quays.

The board has signed a nine year lease at a cost of £700,000 a year and hopes to move into its riverside offices in October.

The move will create up to 200 jobs over a period of time with about 60 staff being transferred from CITB’s other premises across the UK.

Sarah Beale, chief executive of CITB, which has 1,370 staff, said: “As a Great Britain-wide organisation, CITB will be better connected at a single head office in Peterborough.

“Over time we will be bringing around 200 jobs to Fletton Quays while also retaining some experienced colleagues.

“We are looking forward to investing in, and becoming a part of, this fast-growing city.”

The new jobs will include roles in finance, HR, legal, administration, and project management.

CITB first announced it planned to move to Peterborough in July last year.

Ms Beale said: “British construction firms pay their levy and rightly expect high-quality skills as a result. The creation of a single head office will bring us closer to our customers and create the right environment to ensure that CITB delivers the ‘levy in, skills out’ focus that industry and Government have demanded.”

The move will bring together some functions from 11 sites, including its training centre in Norfolk where it has been since 1966.

Tom Hennessy, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough said: “Having worked with CITB to show them the benefits of working in Peterborough, we’re delighted to welcome them to the city, fittingly at one of its newest developments.

“This move will not only create high quality job opportunities with CITB – as a centre of excellence it will open up more opportunities to develop our already diverse talent pool.

“Selecting Peterborough as the base shows tremendous confidence in the city’s workforce, infrastructure, and strategic location.”

CITB’s announcement is the second large jobs boost for Peterborough this month. Big Motoring World has completed a £5.5 million deal to buy premises in Morley Way, creating 312 jobs.