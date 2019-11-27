£1 million car body repair centre in Yaxley aims to drive industry shake up

An innovative repair centre in Yaxley for damaged vehicles is at the forefront of a new drive to shake up the industry.

The pristine £1 million plus hub at Peregrine Court, on the Eagle Business Park, is forecast to revolutionise standards within the car body repair sector.

The pristine interior of the Axiom UK centre in Yaxley.

Bosses say the process-driven centre will cut waiting times for repairs to be completed by 70 per cent with the service experience on the same level as a five star hotel.

Operating under the Axiom UK brand, the centre is part of the TDN Group, which specialises in paintless dent removals.

Jordan Fisher, managing director of Axiom UK, said: “Axiom is a brand that has been introduced to the UK from America where it is flourishing.

“We want this to be a household name. We are shaking up the industry at the moment - and it needs it.”

A repair in process at Axiom.

Mr Jordan said the centre would use innovative methods - including a high level of cleanliness - to cut waiting times from 10 days to three.

A high quality of service and excellent communications with customers will be the hallmarks of the centre as well as safety with vehicles not just repaired but with all calibrations fully checked .

Mr Jordan said: “We want it to be like walking into a five star hotel - we want that level of service.

“We have invested £1 million and created 12 jobs. We still have a few gaps to fill. We have developed roles that have never existed in the bodyshop industry, such as innovation manager because we need to keep ahead of the game. It is all about constantly updating our processes.”

“We are looking at opening a new site every two months across the UK with Yaxley as the headquarters. To shake up the industry we need that that coverage.”