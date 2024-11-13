Try something new with Nene & Welland Oddfellows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire-based friendship group is encouraging older adults in the area to try something new in later life. Nene & Welland Oddfellows, a group of around 450 mostly retired local members, organises a variety of events and activities in and around Deeping.

“As well as our popular Lunch Club, we like to arrange things that people might not have done before,” said Karen Earth, Branch Secretary at Nene & Welland Oddfellows.

“It’s never too late to try something new,” she added, “but we know people sometimes need some inspiration or someone to do it alongside.

“We’ve a ready-made set of friends who are all eager to keep life interesting by having a go at new and interesting activities. You never know – you might just find your new favourite pastime with us.”

Newcomers are invited to try one of the group’s upcoming events, which include a Christmas Surprise Bingo at 2pm on Tuesday 3rd December or come and meet us at the Deepings Christmas Market on Sunday 1st December 10am-2pm (both at Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street, Market Deeping. PE6 8AN) where we will have a Tombola and free craft activities for children.

Karen added: “You don’t have to be a member to try us and there’s no pressure to sign up straight away. Come and see if our group’s for you first.”

Nene & Welland Oddfellows is part of one of the UK’s oldest and largest friendly societies. It aims to improve people’s lives through friendship and support.

As well as social events, Oddfellows members can access a wide range of benefits, including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to volunteer and play a part in fundraising initiatives.

To receive a free information pack and a diary of Nene & Welland Oddfellows’ upcoming events contact Karen on [email protected] or 01778 342006.