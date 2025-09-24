Tim’s Soyuz space capsule was on display in Peterborough Cathedral for several months in 2018, inspiring a generation to get involved in STEM subjects.

Tim was the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), where he spent six months living and working in space, completing a spacewalk and even running a marathon.

And now he’s looking forward to a potential return to space, as part of a commercially sponsored, UK mission which could see him return to the ISS.

He is currently preparing for the latest leg of his national tour in Peterborough, taking place on Thursday.

The show, Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, brings to life the adventures of astronauts in a celebration of human spaceflight and gives a fascinating insight into what lies ahead. “It’s like the greatest hits of space exploration, with amazing footage and behind the scenes stories of what it’s really like to leave our planet,” Tim said.

The tour follows his debut My Journey To Space in 2021-2023, where Tim told his personal story of space flight.

“This tour is fast-paced, fun and entertaining,” Tim promises. “It showcases the extraordinary endeavour of human spaceflight; the excitement, the drama, the highs and lows, right from the early days of the 1950s, through to the current Artemis program to return to the Moon, and beyond to the first human mission to Mars.

“My previous tour was very much my own personal story. But there are around 650 people who have been into space – and this tour allows me to share some of their many amazing stories of human spaceflight. Looking back at the amazing endeavours through the years to create this show has been incredible.

“I am so honoured to have experienced the wonders of space travel myself, and yet it still continues to amaze me just how much space inspires and fascinates people of all ages – and the show’s Q&A section proves that every single night. I love that part, but it’s also slightly terrifying as you never know what people are going to ask”.

While the tour reflects on space stories from the past, Tim is also focussed on his own possible future exploration.

The UK Space Agency was approached in 2023 by Axiom Space – a US-based company offering commercial space travel, which is currently working on the first commercial space station as a replacement for the ISS – to support their ambitions for an all-UK mission.

This short-duration mission would be focused on scientific research, technology demonstrations and educational outreach, with potential applicants having already been invited to pitch research projects for the mission.

“Axiom’s project is hugely exciting with so many potential benefits for the UK, and I’m delighted to be involved ,” Tim said. “Would I like to go back to the ISS if there was a chance with Axiom? Absolutely – I don’t know of any astronaut who wouldn’t want another mission to space. It’s just an incredible experience.

“I am also delighted that we are looking to get more British astronauts their wings. There are huge opportunities in the rapidly growing space sector, and it’s important that the UK is properly represented. It’s an amazing opportunity and gives security to the future of human spaceflight for the UK, to be part of missions going forwards.”

Tim’s excitement and passion around all things space as well as STEM education (science, technology, engineering and maths) shows no sign of waning, especially given the expansion of commercial space exploration alongside the government-led agencies such as NASA, ESA and UKSA.

“The prospect of an all-UK mission is a hugely exciting opportunity for science and technology companies, and for education and outreach,” he adds. “The impact of my ESA mission in 2015 was reaching and engaging with two million school children, and with more Brits going to the ISS together we can do even more.

“This would showcase some of the cutting-edge science that the UK is involved in, in areas such as AI, quantum technology, biological engineering, advanced manufacturing and more.

“But more importantly, it’s a new realm of collaboration and cooperation with our international partners in a post-Brexit environment.”

So what does life look like now?

“An average week, if there is such a thing, sees me spinning a lot of plates and hoping I don’t drop too many of them!” Tim laughs. “I’ve had a dramatic career change once before when I went from being a test pilot to astronaut training and this has been a similar shift in focus.

“I’m an ambassador for The King’s Trust, Scouts, STEM Learning and Great Ormond Street Hospital, as causes very close to my heart, and I also work as an ambassador for the UK Space Agency and ESA for certain activities and events.

“I’ve recently also become an ambassador for King Charles’s Astra Carta initiative, looking at how we can use space sustainably and responsibly, so that we can all benefit from the opportunities space has to offer whilst protecting it for future generations.

“I’ve enjoyed writing several books, for both adults and children and presented a TV documentary on the Secrets of Our Universe – and have especially enjoyed the opportunities to tour the country with my own shows!

“Realistically, with a career like this you don’t ever completely retire. I have been to events like the STARMUS Festival a few years ago, where I had the privilege to meet several of the Apollo astronauts – from Charlie Duke to Buzz Aldrin. They are still out there promoting science, space and exploration and I hope I’ll do the same.

“Travelling to space gives you a unique perspective and I still enjoy sharing it.”

Tickets are on sale now from nothird.co.uk/live-shows/tim-peake or direct from venues.

1 . Tim Peake Tim Peake with 'his' space capsule at Peterborough Cathedral Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Tim Peake Tim Peake will bring the latest leg of his tour to Peterborough's New Theatre on September 25 Photo: Tim Peake Photo Sales

3 . Tim Peake It is the second time Tim Peake has performed a show at the theatre Photo: Lee Collier Photo Sales