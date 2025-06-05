The stars of Joseph bring West End and Broadway classics to Peterborough

Dreamcoat Stars, the musical extravaganza concert featuring stars from the worldwide hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, is heading back to Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show promises incredible vocal performances in a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics at the Key Theatre on October 22, and you can also catch it at Spalding’s South Holland Centre on October 8.

Journey into a colourful production packed with vibrant and energetic songs from the nation’s most loved shows including Chicago, Rocky Horror, Saturday Night Fever, Wicked, We Will rock you, Les

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Misérables, Jersey Boys, Dirty Dancing, Hairspray and more.

Keith Jack

Draw back the curtains, sing along and relive all your favourite musicals in one epic show – produced by Matt Brinkler for RED Entertainment and Keith Jack who shot to fame after placing second in BBC1’s ‘Any Dream Will Do’.

Jack said: “[Joseph] has been a part of my life since before Any Dream Will Do, and I’ve always thought about getting a few Joseph performers together for a concert of musical theatre. [Joseph] is such a well-loved musical and we continue to be delighted with fantastic audience reactions around the country. We discovered the show not only appeals to people of all ages, it even introduced some of the newer musicals to audiences that haven’t heard them before. We’re excited to bring the updated show to more audiences in 2025”

Brinkler added: “This musical theatre concert is the perfect way to make larger musicals accessible and affordable for so many that need an introduction to theatre. It gives us an opportunity to reach further into communities that haven’t got access to number one touring venues.