Some of the films coming to the big screen at Peterborough’s Key Theatre

There is a chance to see 23 Walks tonight (Thursday). It tells the story of a couple in their sixties get to know one another over the course of 23 dog walks. It is all set against the dramatic background of the changing seasons of one year.

Ammonite (June 7 and 8) follows acclaimed palaeontologist Mary Anning who works alone selling common fossils to tourists to support her ailing mother. But a chance job offer changes her life when a visitor hires her to care for his wife.

Six Minutes to Midnight (June 10 and 11). Summer 1939. Influential families in Nazi Germany have sent their daughters to a finishing school. A teacher there sees what is coming and is trying to raise the alarm. But the authorities believe he is the problem.

Nomadland (June 14 and 15) is the Academy Award-winning film starring Frances McDormand, who won an Oscar for Best Actress. She plays a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Judas and the Black Messiah (June 23 and 24). Offered a plea deal by the FBI, William O’Neal infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton in this Oscar winning biopic.

Cruella (June 25 and 28) Before she becomes Cruella de Vil, teenaged Estella (Emma Stone) has a dream. But life seems intent on making sure her dreams never come true.

Frankie (June 29). When a terminally ill French actress decides to spend her last vacation with her large family in Sintra, her relatives grapple with their own insecurities.

The Mauritanian (July 5 and 6). A defense attorney, her associate and a military prosecutor uncover a far-reaching conspiracy while investigating the case of a suspected 9/11 terrorist imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for six years.

Land (July 12). A local hunter brings a grieving lawyer back from the brink of death after she retreats to the harsh wilderness of the Rockies.

Dreamhorse (July 15 and 16). An unlikely race horse is bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbours to chip in their meagre earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites.

Supernova (July 25). A gay couple - one a musician, the other a novelist - embark on a road trip as dementia starts to take hold of one of them.

The Father (July 21) is a 2020 drama film co-written and directed by Florian Zeller, in his directorial debut, based on his 2012 play Le Père and starring Best Actor Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins and Best Supporting Actress nominee Olivia Colman.

To book (tickets are £4 or £3 from members) or find out more about screening times go to keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/shows

