Soap star makes a return to Peterborough-bound musical Rock Of Ages

Rock Of Ages - Kevin Kennedy Production Photos ©The Other Richard

The actor, best known for playing Curly Watts in the ITV soap, will be back on stage from May as‘Dennis Dupree’, a role he previously played to huge acclaim in 2018.

The show which goes out on tour shortly and reaches Peterborough’s New Theatre on January 31.

Kevin, who has appeared in Creset pantos in Peterborough down the years, has West End theatre credits which include ‘Amos’ in “Chicago” at the Adelphi Theatre and “We Will Rock You” at the Dominion Theatre. He has played both ‘Caractacus Potts’ and ‘The Child Catcher’ in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”, becoming the first actor to have played both roles. He appeared as ‘Dennis Dupree’ in the 2018 UK Tour of “Rock of Ages” and has also appeared in the national tours of the musicals “The Rocky Horror Show”, “The Commitments” and Kay Mellor’s “Fat Friends”.

Rock Of Ages is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including, ‘We Built This City’, ‘The Final Countdown’, ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’, ‘Here I Go Again’, ‘Can’t Fight This Feeling’ and ‘I Want To Know What Love Is’, played loud and proud by an awesome live band.

Now a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London’s West End and Las Vegas and a star-studded Hollywood movie version this show promises you the best party night out around.