Peterborough theatre makes it panto available online

Beauty and the Beast panto at The Cresset is now available online

It’s been a busy month for the venue with Beauty & The Beast playing to live audiences since December 11

However, the Bretton venue has seen cancellations from ticket-holders who have been unable to attend the show in person due to covid cases or isolation requirements. And there are many groups and schools who took the decision not to attend this year in the run up to Christmas.

All is not lost though! The team at The Cresset are determined nobody should miss out on the joy of panto, and have produced a full filmed version of the show, recorded on opening day, which can be watched online at home.

Launched on Boxing Day, the stream is available to purchase and view until January 9 and costs just £20.

Head of Cresset Commercial Activities Penny Hansen said: “With the restrictions on live pantomime last year, we were thrilled with the success of our filmed version and it seemed like a good idea to do one this year as well, as we know many people have been unable to attend. Of course we always prefer people to see the show in person, but this is a fantastic option for those who can’t, so we hope it brings a bit of joy, particularly to those who may be ill or isolating.”