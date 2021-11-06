November - what’s on at The Cresset in Peterborough

One Night In Dublin

The busy month kicked off last night with an appearance by 1970s chart toppers The Real Thing, and special guests Peterborough’s popular soul band The Contacts with a Tamla Motown and Northern Soul inspired set.

Exotic Generation UK

November 6

PODS are bringing ELF to The Cresset stage.

Pole Art UK

November 7

The Pole Weekender is a celebration of all styles of Pole, organised by Lorna Walker, one of the UK’s top pole dancers and Stacey Snedden, one of the UK’s top competition and event organisers.

Age Restriction 18+

Brand New Heavies

Jason Manford: Like Me

November 10

Like Me is Jason’s latest comic offering set to hit the road.

Men United in Song & Sing for Life 2021

November 12

Join the Men United in Song and Sing for Life project choirs for a fantastic live performance supporting Prostate Cancer UK and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The concert will feature a varied programme of choral favourites, ballads and songs from the shows.

The Brand New Heavies

November 18

Acid jazz royalty - featuring original members Simon Bartholomew and Andrew Levy.

Beginning in the 1980s as an instrumental acid jazz group called Brothers International, the Brand New Heavies have sold more than 2.5 million records and enjoyed nearly 20 Top 40 hit singles.

PODS Presents: ELF The Musical

November 23-27

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

ELF The Musical follows the heart-warming story of Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

Based on the hit movie starring Will Ferrell, this modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Comedy Club

November 26

Need a funny Friday night out? The Cresset’s Comedy Club is the place to be.

The longest-running comedy club in Peterborough, this hilarious night out features four of the best up-and-coming comedians in an intimate club style environment. Come along for a bit of a laugh and the chance to see the next big thing on stage.

Line-up to be confirmed.

Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen

November 29

In this frank, funny and informative new show, Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen shares heart-warming tales and honest anecdotes from her remarkable farming, family life in North Yorkshire. It’s a life that has almost gone in today’s modern world, one ruled by animals and the four seasons.

Hear how Amanda grew up in Huddersfield but was inspired by James Herriot’s books to leave her town life behind and head to the countryside. And how Amanda juggles life as a shepherdess, home renovator and mother to nine children, with life as a best-selling author and being taken to the nation’s hearts with the Channel 5 hit series ‘Our Yorkshire Farm’.

One Night In Dublin

November 30

For nearly 15 years Middi and his legendary band The Wild Murphys have been playing Irish music to the masses .

Come and join in the craic as this award-winning seven-piece Irish band covers songs by The Pogues, The Dubliners, The Saw Doctors, Daniel O’ Donnell, Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys, Van Morrison and many more, in their own unique and upbeat style.

The Wild Murphys celebrate all the Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights, Sally MacLennane, When You Were Sweet Sixteen, Whiskey In The Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone to name just a few.