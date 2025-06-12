Mask Theatre return to Lido for a ‘Merry’ summer splash

Peterborough Mask Theatre returns to the Lido with The Merry Wives of Windsor/

Peterborough Mask Theatre returns with outdoor performances at the Lido – and a big splash of outdoor comedy.

Following the success of 2023’s Faustus and last summer’s Twelfth Night, Peterborough Mask Theatre will be back once more to the Lido this July, continuing their long running tradition of outdoor theatre performances.

Over two weeks of Thursday to Saturday evenings, they will offer up their unique interpretation of Shakespeare’s comic masterpiece ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’ by the light of the stars and the swimming pool.

The play centres on two merry wives’ scheme to outwit the foolish men (and one bombastic knight) of Windsor. It is full of big characters, colourful costumes and physical comedy.

Peterborough Mask Theatre has a long history of making Shakespeare accessible to everyone, and this mischief-filled comedy is going to be no exception.

Performances will be on July 10th-12th and 17th -19th in the grounds of the stylish art deco Lido. Audiences can bring their own chairs or blankets to this summer evening entertainment (and why not even a

picnic?.) The Lido Café will also be open for light refreshments.

The return to the Lido continues the collaboration between Peterborough Mask Theatre, Vivacity (operators of the Lido) and the Friends of the Lido volunteers.

Audiences can add to their experience by taking part in the midnight swim after the performance on the Friday, July 11 - details available directly from Vivacity.

Theatre tickets are priced at £17 (standard) and £14 (concessions) available via Peterborough Mask Theatre’s website and www.seaty.co.uk/merywives2025.