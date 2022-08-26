Join Tim Peake for a journey into space at a Peterborough theatre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Peake: My Journey Into Space CREDIT_ ESA-NASA

Tim made history in 2015 as the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station where he spent six months living and working in space.

And now fans can take orbit with Tim, as he shares the secrets and science of how and why humans journey into space at New Theatre on September 13

My Journey To Space gives audiences a fascinating insight into life as an astronaut, complete with breath-taking photographs and never-before-seen footage.

Tim Peake is coming to New Theatre on September 13

We caught up with Tim – who brought his Soyuz TMA-19M capsule to Peterborough Cathedral in 2018 - to find out more.

CAN YOU TELL US A LITTLE BIT ABOUT MY JOURNEY TO SPACE AND WHAT AUDIENCES CAN EXPECT?

The tour My Journey To Space embellishes on the stories in my book, Limitless. It takes you through how I got to be where I am, doing what I do, and what it takes to become an astronaut. I’ve enjoyed an incredible journey – from military test flying and combat mission to living in caves and training for days underwater.

The show aims to answer all your questions about living and working in space. There’s a very beautiful section which takes the audience on an orbit round earth, looking down on the planet and then a high-adrenaline insight into spacewalking.

Tim Peake - My Journey To Space

It’s the closest we can get to actually taking people into space.

There are a lot of audio-visual elements to it and the feedback so far has been brilliant. People say they learn a lot from coming along – whether they were already knowledgeable about space and my story or not, they’ve gotten new insights. Some of the best responses have been the people who came along to accompany a friend or partner and they’ve had a fantastic time. You don’t have to be into space to enjoy it.

HOW DID YOUR JOURNEY TO SPACE BEGIN?

I did quite a bit before becoming an astronaut – had an 18-year military flying career, spent time in the US, in Bosnia and Afghanistan, and as a test pilot pushing aircraft to their very limits.

Tim Peake space capsule at Peterborough Cathedral in 2018

It was an interesting journey really and, to be honest, I sometimes felt like a fraud alongside some of my ESA colleagues… They were those kids at four or five years old, saying ‘I want to be an astronaut’.

I wasn’t that child. I wanted to be a pilot, my passion was always flying – and that’s what I did. Growing up in the 80s, I didn’t – couldn’t – think that coming from the UK there was an opportunity to become an astronaut. No one here was thinking of that in the 80s. It was something that seemed to only be available to Russians and Americans.

THE EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY CHOSE YOU FROM MORE THAN 8,000 APPLICANTS ACROSS EUROPE. HOW DID THAT FEEL?

At the time, I was working as a test pilot and there was a huge buzz among my friends and colleagues. Thousands of people applied the very first time applications opened – and out of 8,413 only around 800 or 900 were accepted through the first round – so I was very lucky to even make that cut.

At the first assessments in Hamburg, I remember looking round the room at the amazing company I was in, but I knew if I could pass that round, then I was in with a chance.

When we got down to the final 10, with just four places available, the director general of ESA wanted to meet all of us – and he then decided he was going to actually select six people. Even then, I didn’t quite believe I’d make the final cut as at that time, the UK wasn’t paying into the human spaceflight programme, so why would they chose a UK candidate?

HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE MISSION?

The full training programme took place over four or five years – and even a year after being selected, going into space wasn’t a guarantee as the UK still wasn’t part of ESA’s human spaceflight programme. There were lots of politics going on behind the scenes.

Once I was actually assigned to the mission and it was announced that I would be going to the International Space Station for six months as a British astronaut, the media attention began to ramp up. There was so much excitement from all quarters.

The two years leading up to launch were a blur of activity. There was so much training, so much to learn; how to fly a spacecraft, do a spacewalk, dock cargo vehicles, deal with emergencies, maintain the space station and conduct all the science experiments. Then there’s medical training too and in any spare time, preparing the educational outreach projects.

When it came to the final preparations, we were in Kazakhstan and they gave us 10 days – in quarantine – with not too much activity scheduled. I was allowed a socially distanced walk with my family, which was a very special moment to be able to say goodbye. But overall, it was nice at that point to just enjoy the experience in a kind of peace as it had been such a busy time. It was nice to take a breath, to pause and to have time to reflect.

SO WHAT IS IT LIKE TO ACTUALLY LAUNCH INTO SPACE?

Launching into space? There’s one word; phenomenal.

You do all the training, going into centrifuge to experience the G forces, all of that. But nothing can prepare you for the blast of a rocket propelling you to 25-times the speed of sound.

During the first stage, you’re very aware of the power because of all the noise and vibration and G force. It’s full on. But as you reach space, the rocket levels out and becomes horizontal. There’s no drag, nothing slowing you down, and yet this rocket is still creating four Gs of acceleration…The feeling of speed is overwhelming. That is the point when you really know you are entering another realm.

It’s a very violent experience, in terms of energy. Then, when the engine cuts out, weightlessness kicks in, and you’re looking down on to a beautiful planet, and it is eerily quiet.

WHAT WERE THE HIGHLIGHTS OF YOUR SIX MONTHS IN SPACE?

There are big highlights and small highlights, the major headline-type experiences and the more normal, everyday experiences.

The actual spacewalk was definitely a big one. Leaving the sanctuary of the space station is enormous – it’s the most exhilarating experience you can imagine. But you have to be on your A- game, the feeling of danger is palpable. I was extremely proud to be the first person to wear a Union Flag on a spacewalk.

Then there were the small moments, like brushing your teeth before bed. The hygiene station was next to our large Cupola window, so you’d be doing this very normal daily activity, while looking down on the world passing by. There was always something new and different to see – and Earth is a beautiful planet from space. Having that moment of peace each night to reflect on what you’re doing and where you are was always special, as the space station is usually such a busy place.

WERE YOU PREPARED FOR THE REACTION TO YOUR EXPERIENCE ON RETURNING TO EARTH?

Not at all!

While we prepared the education programmes before going into space, we didn’t know how they would pan out as the mission went on.

Getting back down, it was like ‘Wow’, to discover how much people had followed our journey. Something like two million children have now watched those programmes.

That is the best legacy – the inspiration factor. When you visit schools and see the passion children have, their eyes widening as you talk to them. I could never have imagined it or been prepared for it in any way.

Space has always inspired and excited people, but now it can seem more achievable. If you can get children excited about a topic, it sows the seed of future careers; for engineers, scientists, pilots. Those children believe they could become astronauts in a way I never could have.