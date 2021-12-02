It’s time to have a ball with Cinderella in Peterborough

There was no festive offering last year, and from speaking to writer and director David Griffin-Stephens the cast is just as excited about being back in a theatre as audiences are.

“Things are going really well, it is looking fantastic,” said David during a break from rehearsals this week.

“We have gone back to traditional panto to tell the story of Cinderella (recent pantos had been of the actor-musician variety) so we have a week of rehearsals and we seem to be ahead of the game.

“We have a great cast and everyone can’t wait for opening night and to be back in front of a panto audience again.

“And I think that with everything that we have lived through in the last year or so people will be really chomping at the bit, wanting to be entertained. They want to be able to forget about their woes for a couple of hours and that is what panto does – it is escapism.”

There is a great original score by Simon Hanson – and an orchestra in the pit –so David expects the audience to be tapping their feet throughout.

“Yes, the music and songs are great and I have been taken aback by the choreography. We have a student ensemble from Key Youth Theatre (Kindred Drama) and they are just so talented.

“It is also genuinely funny, there are a lot of great gags that the kids will get and there’s a little bit of innuendo that will go over their heads, so something for everyone like panto should be.

“ We even have a bit of magic and some really good illusions. I think people are going to love it.”

Cinderella runs from December 3 to January 9. Tickets from https://keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/shows

1. Key Theatre panto - Cinderella Cinderella opens at the Key Theatre on December 3 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

