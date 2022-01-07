Here are 6 things to help keep you occupied this week

Nature Tots at Ferry Meadows

CINDERELLA

Key Theatre, until Sunday, January 9

There is still time to see this traditional panto with something for all the family.

It is the tale of poor old Cinderella, best friend Buttons, the Ugly Sisters, a Fairy Godmother, Prince Charming and a glass slipper.

Will she get to the ball?

Tickets from www.keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/

FROM THE JAM

The Cresset, January 7

From The Jam (led by Bruce Foxton) is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Sound Affects, the fifth studio album by The Jam, by performing it in full .

They will be joined by special guests The Selecter, led by their iconic front woman Pauline Black and co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson celebrating the 40th anniversary of the seminal Too Much Pressure LP.

NATURE TOTS

Ferry Meadows, January 10

A fun bi-monthly outdoor parent and toddler group at Nene Park on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 10am-11.30am. Each session has a nature theme and includes a messy craft activity, time to explore the beautiful outdoors, a story and songtime.

Sessions are currently run to meet current covid secure processes.

For children aged two-plus, and it is £3.50 per child per session, with a place needing to be booked for any child attending.

Adults may bring up to two paying children. Book at wwwnenepark.org.uk

URBAN

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until May

This major new exhibition of national importance includes original works by Banksy, Damian Hirst, My Dog Sighs, Blek le Rat, Pure Evil, Kaws, and others, many of which have rarely been exhibited in the UK before. It will include the unique Banksy cottage from Merrivale Model Village in Norfolk (before it goes to auction in January).

General admission for the exhibition costs £8 for over 18s, £5 for youngsters aged 12-18 and is free for under 12s. To book visit www.cityculturepeterborough.org.uk

CINDERELLA

Stamford Arts Centre, January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16

Polka Dot Pantomimes in association with Stamford Arts Centre present Cinderella – the family pantomime where dreams come true.

This is the perfect traditional tale of rags to riches full of magic, laughter, audience participation and spectacular surprises!

Poor Cinderella is treated so badly by her wicked stepsisters and forced to do all of the housework, but with her best friend Buttons by her side and the help of her Fairy Godmother – she shall go to the ball!

Will she meet the man of her dreams and live happily ever after?

Will the Ugly Sisters learn the errors of their ways? Will Fairy Flustered manage to become a fully qualified Fairy?

There’s only one way to find out!

Cinderella is suitable for the whole family and will include amazing special effects.

Tickets from www.stamfordartscentre.com

KINGS RICHARD (film)

Stamford Arts Centre,

January 10-12

A kind of origin story for Venus and Serena Williams this entertaining comedy-drama about how the sisters rose to become the legends they are interestingly concentrates on the girl’s father Richard, whose dedication to his children’s success soon earned him the nickname “King.”