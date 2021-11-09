Have some festive forest fun with Robin Hood in Peterborough

Lamphouse Theatre are bringing Robin Hood to the stage for Christmas

Lamphouse’s Christmas show, Robin Hood, is a fun filled, musical alternative to traditional pantomime and is coming to a number of venues during the festive season.

In this new version, Marion takes the lead, escaping the castle and joining the gang of outlaws in the forest…..but everything isn’t quite as it seems.

Can Marion set things right before Prince John steals the crown?

You have several chances to catch Robin Hood in Peterborough:

Saturday 4th December: Park Farm, Thorney, at 2:30pm and 7pm.

Tuesday 21st December: George Alcock Centre, Stanground, at 2pm and 7pm.

Wednesday, 22nd December: George Alcock Centre, Stanground at 2pm.

Thursday 23rd December: St John’s Church, Cathedral Square, at 2pm and 7pm.

Friday 24th December: St John’s Church, Cathedral Square at 12pm.

Director Tom Fox says: “It’s great to be back on the road again especially with this laugh-a-minute musical extravaganza.

“ We’re taking the legend of Robin Hood, twisting it round and creating a great night out for the whole family this Christmas.”

Well known in the city for their hilarious family shows, Lamphouse always guarantee a fantastic night out and Robin Hood promises to be no different.